Ryan Reynolds Posts Adorable Photo with Blake Lively in New Orleans — But a Dog Steals the Show!

Even after six years of marriage, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds look happier than ever.

“New Orleans. As much as possible,” the Deadpool star wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning in a picturesque post.

The pair can be seen beaming as they pose on the front stoop of a house in New Orleans with their friend and music producer Korey Richey. The group kept it casual with Reynolds wearing jeans and a flannel, while Lively opted for a patterned maxi dress and is barefoot.

While the couple’s sweet smiles are heart heartwarming, an adorable golden retriever pup steals the show while cuddling up to the A Simple Favor actress from behind.

The dynamic duo often steal hearts when photographed together but they typically prefer using social media to troll each other online and during interviews.

Last month, Reynolds joked about their sex life on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while shooting down the possibility of having a third kid (for now, at least).

“That happened from sex, FYI,” the father-of-two teased about the two daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, he shares with Lively.

“So you’ve only had sex the twice?” DeGeneres asked.

“Just the two times, yeah,” he replied. “It’s a mercenary job, it’s just clinical. Hoping for a third soon.”

After the crowd began cheering, thinking Reynolds, 42, and Lively, 31, were having a third kid, Reynolds shook his head. “No!”

“They say you need to do 10,000 hours of anything you want to be an expert at,” he added, laughing.

The actor also opened about about his love of fatherhood.

“It’s kind of made me a better person, I think,” he told DeGeneres. “I sort of miss being horrible,” he added jokingly.

That doesn’t mean being a dad comes without difficulties. “It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids,” Reynolds said, joking, “I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks.”

“But it’s a dream,” he said. “They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.”