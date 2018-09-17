Ryan Reynolds Says Wife Blake Lively’s New Movie 'Cured Me of My Virginity'

Ryan Reynolds has given wife Blake Lively‘s latest project a memorable review, and this one says a lot in less than 140 characters.

The 41-year-old actor tweeted on Friday about the release of his wife Blake Lively‘s new movie, A Simple Favor.

“This movie cured me of my virginity,” he wrote. “See it this weekend!”

The complimentary joke was in response to a Rotten Tomatoes tweet pointing out the film’s rating, which currently has a favorable score of 83 percent.

Lively, 31, stars alongside Anna Kendrick, 33, in the twisty new thriller. Kendrick plays Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to find out why and how her best friend Emily (Lively) goes missing from their small town. In the process, she discovers Emily isn’t exactly who she said she was.

Lively actually gives Reynolds a sweet nod in the film by making sure Emily only drinks martinis made with Aviation Gin, the brand Reynolds owns.

“At the time, I was trying to clear another gin, and Blake’s like, ‘Hey! Ryan’s got this gin that he really likes!’” said director Paul Feig to Cosmopolitan. “She really liked the company and everybody involved, and I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t like the look of it on the screen, but I really thought the bottle looked fantastic.”

Reynolds acquired a stake in the gin company back in February.

The couple — who share daughters James, 3½, and Inez, 1½ — celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 9.

“I had to explain to my daughter what an anniversary is,” the actress recently told Good Morning America. “She’s like, ‘What is it, does it mean you’re having another baby today?’ and I was like, ‘Dear God, no. It doesn’t, it means it’s our wedding’s birthday.’”

To mark six years since saying “I do,” the stars had a quiet celebration at home.

“The best vacation we can have is to be able to do nothing with our family,” Lively said in the interview. “So that’s what we did!”

Prior to the anniversary, Lively roasted her husband on social media. After Reynolds shared a photograph of an advertisement for Aviation Gin — which was plastered with a very large image of the actor enjoying the product — Lively stepped in to let her husband know what she thought about the “subtle” image.

“Who needs a mini van?! I’m driving this from now on,” she wrote in an interaction first noticed by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The Gossip Girl alum went on to extol the virtues of the vehicle, writing that it was “subtle” and “gorgeous,” before she exclaimed, “and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE.”