Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 'Healing' Love Was Meant to Be, Says Celeb Astrologer

Aliza Kelly digs into the star charts of the beloved couple ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a married couple later this year, but as their star charts point out, their union was always a matter of fate.

In the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly explains that "it would appear that, all along the way, Blake and Ryan were literally just looking for each other."

Reynolds, 45, is a Scorpio Sun, Scorpio Moon and Virgo Rising, and was born during the Scorpio New Moon, which Kelly says "is a very powerful signature to have in a chart because this is very much rooted in alchemy."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Free Guy heartthrob was also born during a total solar eclipse, something Kelly notes has "a very unique kind of magic," adding that "anything is possible during an eclipse, so we often find that people born under this feel this deep urge to self-actualize."

"That is especially the case for Ryan because Scorpio is so much about transformation and emotional evolution to begin with," she says, revealing that it matches perfectly with Lively's Virgo Sun, Virgo Moon and Leo Rising. "Although Blake was not born during a total solar eclipse like her beau, she was born during a new moon, which is a powerful and dynamic signature both of these babes share."

The "dream team" first met while filming the superhero flick Green Lantern in 2010, when Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively, 34, was dating her Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley. Coincidentally, both of their respective exes were also born during new moons.

Reynolds and Lively both became single by 2011, and as Kelly recalls, they were soon "spotted leaving each other's apartments and, literally, the rest is history." The pair tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012, and eventually welcomed daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James (L) and Inez | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Ryan said that they were just friends at first, and that they were actually on a double date at one point with other people, but the chemistry between them was just off the charts, so they had to give it a shot," Kelly adds about the stars' fated romance.

She continues: "Just like her hubby, Blake is very much fueled by integrating her external realities, represented by the sun, with her internal emotional truths, symbolized by the moon, and does this in a very Virgo way through carefully and methodically self-actualizing."

Lively is the ultimate Virgo, with every single one of her personal planets located in the sign. "We know that Virgo can be really, really hard on itself, so I would definitely guess that Blake is her own worst critic," Kelly explains, adding that this speaks to her and Reynolds' compatibility thanks to his own Virgo Rising. "He holds all of Blake's Virgo planets in his Twelfth House, which is the area of the chart associated with the psychological, non-physical, psychic realm."

With the Twelfth House activated so heavily in their relationship, Kelly assures that their bond "contains a lot of healing, spirituality and telepathy." To top it off, "all of Ryan's Scorpio placements illuminated her Fourth House of love and family, which make this dynamic feel extremely safe and comforting and supportive for her."

Kelly adds that the Betty Buzz beverages founder lucked out because she found a partner who "actually feels like a homecoming, and that's just very beautiful."