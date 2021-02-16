Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks for Second Time amid COVID Pandemic

The two stars previously donated $500,000 to both Feeding America and Food Banks Canada when the pandemic first began in 2020

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are once again giving back amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada both revealed in respective social media posts that Reynolds, 44, and Lively, 33, pledged $500,000 to each organization in support of their COVID-19 Response Funds. The two stars had previously donated $500,000 to both when the pandemic first began in early 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds," the organization wrote. "It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times."

"Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds," the statement continued, before the organization playfully poked fun at Reynold's ongoing "feud" with fellow actor, Hugh Jackman.

"You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman)," it added.

In its own post, Feeding America thanked the two stars "for being our hunger-fighting dream team," and wrote, "Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country."

In a statement posted by Feeding America, Reynolds and Lively said, "We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada."

"We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need," they added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in March, in a post shared on Reynolds' Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Deadpool star announced that he and his wife would be donating $1 million to the two organizations that represent food banks across the United States and Canada.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families," Reynolds began his message at the time. "Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA."

"If you can give, these orgs need out help," he continued. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Won't Work at the Same Time as Blake Lively: 'The Family Stays Together and That's Where Home Is'

Throughout 2020, Reynolds and Lively continued to support those in need amid a more than tumultuous year on other various occasions as well.

In June, the couple did their part to help protest the death of George Floyd, posting the same statement on their respective Instagram accounts and announcing they had donated $200,000 to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Legal Defense Fund.

The statement also acknowledged how they are educating themselves to better help those oppressed by racial bias.

In November, the couple opened their wallets to at-risk youths struggling with homelessness in Canada, donating $250,000 to both Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto, an organization which Reynolds has supported for a long time.