Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doing their part to help those who have been “brutally impacted” by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a post shared on Reynolds’ Twitter and Instagram on Monday, the Deadpool star announced that he and his wife will be donating $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds, 43, began in his message. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

The actor tried to lighten the mood by ending his note with a joke, writing, “(Hugh Jackman‘s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH).”

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole,” he captioned the post, before urging followers to visit Feeding America and Food Banks Canada‘s respective websites.

Reynolds and Lively, 32, are the latest celebrities to donate to those who may be hit hardest economically by the virus.

In February, Justin Bieber revealed in an Instagram video that he “made a donation to support” Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation, a Chinese charity that focuses on children’s well-being as the novel respiratory illness — which began in Wuhan, China — spread across the Asian country.

“Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends,” the singer said at the time. “China we stand with you as a collective humanity… Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other.”

After Italy went into lockdown on March 10 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, designer Donatella Versace and her daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones,” the Italian mother-daughter duo told WWD in a statement. “This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

Houston Texans’ JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai since donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid in relief efforts, while Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and fiancé Tom Bernthal launched the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families in partnership with their local food bank to ensure families were being fed during the crisis.

Recently, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love and New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson offered to support financially the staff at their respective basketball teams’ home arenas after the NBA suspended the season over coronavirus concerns.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and 66 people have died.