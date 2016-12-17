Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Celebrate the Holidays at Disneyland

Reynolds and Lively spent the day at the Disneyland park in celebration of daughter James' birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated the holidays early, meeting Mickey Mouse at Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle on Friday.

The family’s trip to Disneyland came on the same day as their daughter James‘ birthday.

The couple had bright smiles as they gathered close to Mickey Mouse, who was dressed as Santa Claus. Their children were not pictured.

On Thursday, Lively and Reynolds’ children made their public debut at their father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 40-year-old actor has kept his children out of the spotlight with the help of Lively, 29, but the two seemed to pick a perfect moment to publicly introduce their family.

“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan,” the actor told Extra. “I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”