Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a long history of trolling one another on social media

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Blake Lively's Shark Film The Shallows with Joke About Their Daughter Betty

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's trolling antics have continued.

On Sunday, the Deadpool actor, 44, poked fun at his wife on Instagram by sharing photos of Lively's role in the 2016 survival horror film The Shallows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There's only one way to fix this," wrote Reynolds, referencing his and Lively's 18-month-old daughter Betty. The couple also shares daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4.

Many of Reynolds' famous followers, including Aly Raisman and Cazzie David, reacted humorously in the comments section along with Lively, who wrote, "She's gonna love Savages," referencing her 2012 thriller.

In addition, Lively, 33, responded to her husband on her Instagram Story, joking: "Well at least they'll have ample content for therapy."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

blake

Lively and Reynolds have swapped playful jabs on social media over the years, most recently on Gigi Hadid's birthday.

On Friday, Lively celebrated Hadid's 26th birthday with throwback footage of herself sitting in between Reynolds and Hadid at a Taylor Swift concert. "Happy birthday @gigihadid," Lively wrote. "I think you and I make a much better couple."

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid Credit: Blake Lively

Reynolds and Lively also previously trolled each other on Valentine's Day, when the Free Guy actor referred to Lively as his "forever Valentine for the foreseeable future." The mom of three responded with a video of Reynolds coloring her hair during quarantine, writing, "That time I f*d my hairdresser."