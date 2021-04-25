Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Blake Lively's Shark Film The Shallows with Joke About Their Daughter Betty
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a long history of trolling one another on social media
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's trolling antics have continued.
On Sunday, the Deadpool actor, 44, poked fun at his wife on Instagram by sharing photos of Lively's role in the 2016 survival horror film The Shallows.
"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There's only one way to fix this," wrote Reynolds, referencing his and Lively's 18-month-old daughter Betty. The couple also shares daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4.
Many of Reynolds' famous followers, including Aly Raisman and Cazzie David, reacted humorously in the comments section along with Lively, who wrote, "She's gonna love Savages," referencing her 2012 thriller.
In addition, Lively, 33, responded to her husband on her Instagram Story, joking: "Well at least they'll have ample content for therapy."
Lively and Reynolds have swapped playful jabs on social media over the years, most recently on Gigi Hadid's birthday.
On Friday, Lively celebrated Hadid's 26th birthday with throwback footage of herself sitting in between Reynolds and Hadid at a Taylor Swift concert. "Happy birthday @gigihadid," Lively wrote. "I think you and I make a much better couple."
Reynolds and Lively also previously trolled each other on Valentine's Day, when the Free Guy actor referred to Lively as his "forever Valentine for the foreseeable future." The mom of three responded with a video of Reynolds coloring her hair during quarantine, writing, "That time I f*d my hairdresser."
Lively and Reynolds met while filming their 2011 DC superhero movie Green Lantern, and they wed in September 2012.