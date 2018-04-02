Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Are ‘1,000 Percent Solid' as Actor Jokes About 'Me Time'

There’s no trouble in paradise for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

A source tells PEOPLE the two couldn’t be happier after Reynolds joked about a tabloid claim their marriage is in trouble over a lack of “quality time” together.

“They’re 1,000 percent solid and couldn’t be more in love,” the source says of the couple that married in September 2012 after first meeting on the 2010 set of Green Lantern.

The 41-year-old Deadpool star himself jokingly responded to rumors about his marriage on Saturday, quoting a headline that he and Lively, 30, are “struggling to spend quality time together.”

“I wish,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “I could use a little ‘me time.’”

Reynolds’ joke came a week after he and Lively walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of Final Portrait together, their first since the October screening of Lively’s All I See is You.

The busy working parents of two — to daughters James, 3, and Inez, 17 months — cozied up for the cameras and gazed into each other’s eyes while wearing matching black and white outfits. They were also joined by pals Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who they were spotted leaving the event with.

The two are known for constantly teasing one another on social media, cropping the other out of pictures, posting unflattering paparazzi shots or quipping with sarcastic captions. The latest jab came on Valentine’s Day when Reynolds posted a picture of a heart-shaped cake with the caption, “I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.”