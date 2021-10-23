Hugh Jackman Reluctantly Wishes Ryan Reynolds a Happy Birthday: 'They Say I Don't Love You'

"It's not easy... Happy birthday, Ryan," Hugh Jackman said through sighs as he reluctantly wished his best frenemy Ryan Reynolds a happy 45th birthday

Ryan Reynolds (L) and Hugh Jackman arrive at the Los Angeles Industry Screening "Xmen Origins: Wolverine" at Grauman's Chinese Theater on April 28, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Hugh Jackman is honoring a temporary cease fire with best frenemy Ryan Reynolds.

The Golden Globe winner, 53, put their ongoing feud aside on Saturday to reluctantly wish Reynolds a happy 45th birthday in a video he posted to his Instagram Story.

In the clip, several crew members took turns telling Reynolds "happy birthday" before the camera operator walked into the next room to show Jackman getting his hair and makeup done for a photoshoot.

After the makeup artist said her "happy birthday," Jackman sighed as he attempted to say it himself. "It's not easy... Happy birthday, Ryan," he said to the camera. "There you go, we got it! How many people did we get? People say I don't like you, but that was 15 people."

Jackman then pulled out a wad of cash and began counting it as he paid his hairdresser and the camera operator for the grueling task. "They say I don't love you," the actor added.

Reynolds also received a birthday shoutout from David Beckham, who posted a couple of selfies alongside the Deadpool star. "Happy birthday man," the athlete wrote.

Reynolds previously celebrated Jackman's birthday last week, posting a video of himself set to Jackman's song "A Million Dreams" from 2017's The Greatest Showman. "Look I don't tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman's birthday. So don't tell me," he wrote, panning down to show he was wearing socks printed with the birthday boy's face.

Jackman and Reynolds have kept up a playful feud since they first met on the set of the 2009 superhero spinoff X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

"It's gone back so long now … God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started," Jackman told The Daily Beast in 2020.