The actor jokingly made a case for why Disney classics like Bambi should earn an R rating for "irreversible trauma"

Ryan Reynolds Argues Why Lion King, Snow White and More Should Be Rated R as Deadpool Joins Disney+

As his raunchy Deadpool movies make the leap to Disney+, Ryan Reynolds is arguing that a few Disney classics are deserving of an R rating.

On Thursday, the star, 45, joked on Instagram that Snow White, Old Yeller, The Lion King and Bambi should now be rated R, just like his Deadpool movies.

"We're supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+," he wrote. "But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma."

Referring to Snow White, an edited MPA rating infographic read, "The following beloved animated classic should NOT be approved for ALL AUDIENCES be they minors, miners, or bashful." The card further stated the movie contains "breaking and entering, borderline polyandry" and "pretty sure those diamonds aren't cruelty free."

About Old Yeller, the film should not be approved for "dog lovers," Reynolds wrote, and it needs a revised rating due to "total ugly-cry inducing straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse."

As for The Lion King, it should be rated R for "fratricide, mauling, very possibly half-sibling lovin', or at least kissin' cousins" and Bambi should get an R, Reynolds wrote, "Because therapy's not cheap" and the "cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause lifelong trauma."

Hugh Jackman also commemorated his R-rated X-Men movie Logan joining the Disney streaming service. He wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @disneyplus for adding brothers-in-arms @deadpoolmovie and #Logan as the first R-Rated movies on the platform. While your choice is questionable, we'll take it. @vancityreynolds"