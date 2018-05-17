Does Ryan Reynolds Wear His Deadpool Suit in the Bedroom? Actor Answers That & Other Wild Questions

Deadpool is serving up answers.

In this week’s issue, Ryan Reynolds responded with his signature sense of humor to questions readers submitted to PEOPLE online.

“I just wanna know if he ever brings Deadpool costume into the bedroom,” one Twitter user asked Reynolds, who has been married to Gossip Girl star Blake Lively since 2012.

I just wanna know if he ever brings Deadpool costume into the bedroom 😂😂… — Lee (@Beautynabeat02) May 6, 2018

Reynolds told PEOPLE, “That sounds like a challenge.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty; 20th Century Fox

The actor, 41, admitted to one fan that he and the superhero he plays in the Marvel films do have a bit in common.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“As Deadpool being an alter ego, how much of yourself did you put in this character and what parts in Deadpool’s persona exist in you?” one fan inquired.

As Deadpool being an alter ego, how much of yourself did you put in this character and what parts in Deadpool’s persona exist in you? — Roy Ganot (@Roy4114) May 6, 2018

“I’d say we share a lot in common. Too much, in fact,” Reynolds joked. “I’d like Deadpool to leave my brain, but he refuses. He says there’s a ton of room in my skull for him to stretch out so he can relax and be alone with his thoughts all day.”

Fans also wanted to know how the Deadpool star felt about some of his earlier work.

For more on Ryan Reynolds, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

“Ryan,You’ve come a long way from “Two Guys,A Girl&A Pizza Place”! Do you have any fond memories of doing that show?” another Twitter user asked.

Ryan,You’ve come a long way from “Two Guys,A Girl&A Pizza Place”! Do you have any fond memories of doing that show? — Darrell W. Robinson (@DarrellPLKS) May 6, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Says ‘Deadpool 2’ Premiere Is a ‘Pinch Me Moment’

Reynolds had nothing but kind words about the late ’90s sitcom, which also starred Traylor Howard, Richard Ruccolo, Suzanne Cryer and Nathan Fillion.

“Still one of the best jobs I’ve ever had,” the dad of daughters James, 3, and Inez, 19 months, replied. “I miss the cast, crew and live audience each week. It’s all been downhill since then.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters Friday.