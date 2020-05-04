Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi Joke They've 'Never Heard' of Green Lantern: 'Green... What?'

Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi pretended not to know they starred together in the critically panned Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds is still jokingly refusing to acknowledge Green Lantern.

The actor starred as the superhero in the 2011 movie, in which Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jo Jo Rabbit) also appeared. Now that the two are reuniting in the upcoming comedy Free Guy, the pair aren't interested in taking a walk down memory lane to one of Reynolds' most panned movies.

"What’s the project you’re talking about? I’ve never heard of it," Waititi, 44, told Total Film magazine. "Green... what?"

“I’ve never met him," Reynolds, 43, later joked in the same interview when he was asked about Waititi.

Though the two were kidding around, Waititi went on to explain why he doesn't mind talking about projects that failed. Waititi starred as engineer Thomas Kalmaku alongside Reynolds, who played the Green Lantern.

"That type of thing is great, because Ryan and I have both got a similar sense of humor in regards to things like that," he said. "I find it really funny that I did that film. The thing is, it’s like when people shy away from things, and they don’t want to admit they’ve done something, or they don’t ever reference it, I find it worse."

Waititi continued, "When you can make fun of yourself, then everybody else understands: ‘Oh, we’re all in on the joke’. Because if you pretend it never happened, then it makes it kind of weird and uncomfortable for everyone."

This doesn't mark the the first time Reynolds has joked about the movie.

Last week, the actor had a funny exchange with a fan on Twitter who asked if Green Lantern was worth watching 9 years after its release. And he had a very honest answer.

"Green Lantern is available to rent for $0.99 on Apple TV, it’s been 9 years... should I do it @VancityReynolds ?" the fan wrote.

"Walk away," Reynolds replied.

Reynolds admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that he never even saw the final theatrical cut of Green Lantern.

“Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern,” he shared. “I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like but I just like.”

Free Guy will open in theaters Dec. 11.