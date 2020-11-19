Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone Answer Questions from Kids (And It’s Adorable!)

While answering questions from their youngest fans for PEOPLE, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone revealed that they may not be the ones cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

The Croods: A New Age costars admitted to sisters Georgia, 4, and Madigan, 6, that when it comes to cooking, they are not quite top chefs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My favorite thing to cook in the kitchen is really not cooking at all," said Stone. "I like to make macaroni and cheese and I make it with just butter and no milk. And so it's a big stick of butter, which is probably too much butter. And then I just stir in the powder cheese and call it a day. That's my big cooking adventure in the kitchen."

While Reynolds replied, "My favorite thing to cook in the kitchen is cookies. I know. It's not very hard, but it tastes good."

Reynolds, 44, and Stone, 31, have joined forces once again to give voice to prehistoric couple Guy and Eep in the long-awaited sequel to 2013's animated film The Croods. The voice cast also stars Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener and Cloris Leachman, who all reprise their roles as the prehistoric family.

The new film, set for a theatrical release on Thanksgiving, finds the cave people meeting a new, more "modern" family, the Bettermans, voiced by Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran.

Image zoom Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Getty

When asked by Goldie, 5, what they would do if they had to live in a cave like the Croods, Stone says she thinks she would, "be very sleepy a lot of the time because it’s very dark in a cave. I’d be like a bear and hibernate."

Reynolds, who has three daughters with wife Blake Lively, 33, said he wouldn't mind trying the big family pile on the Croods do when they go to sleep at night.

"I would really want to do that big family pile that they do," says Reynolds "It doesn’t sound fun for whoever is on the bottom, but I’m guessing, because I’m the dad, and most of my kids love to jump on me when I’m fast asleep, that I’d probably be on the bottom."