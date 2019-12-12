Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Favorite Show to Binge Is Great British Bake Off: It's 'Sweet'

Celebrity couples — they’re just like us!

Ever wondered what Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively like to bing together on Netflix? The answer might surprise you.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Tuesday premiere of his new Netflix movie 6 Underground, directed by Transformers’ Michael Bay, Reynolds revealed they most enjoy watching the cooking reality show, The Great British Bake Off.

“You weren’t expecting that, were you?” the Deadpool star joked. “We live in a world that’s pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on. And I like that show just because it’s a nice thing to watch at night.”

“Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing,” he added. “It’s sort of sweet. It’s not really about anything that’s going to remind you of chaos.”

Reynolds isn’t the only A-lister obsessed with the U.K. program. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Amy Schumer are also notable fans of the television series (also known as The Great British Baking Show), professing their love for it on social media.

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their third child, a girl, in October, but have yet to reveal details about her birth or her name. Their new baby’s arrival makes the actors parents to three daughters, as their new bundle of joy joins Inez, 2½, and James, 4½.

Reynolds’ choice does come as a bit of a surprise seeing that he’s well-known for playing the title character in 2016’s Deadpool (which held the spot for the highest-earning R rated movie of all time before being surpassed by Joker this year), and is now the lead role in an action-packed film directed by Bay.

6 Underground explores the story of six skilled individuals led by a tech billionaire (Reynolds) who leave behind their past lives and start anew by taking on a daring mission to pursue a corrupt dictator. Each character is only identifiable by their ‘numbers,’ with Reynolds being ‘One.’

The actor stars in the film alongside the likes of Inglourious Basterds‘ Mélanie Laurent, Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Ben Hardy.

6 Underground is available on Netflix on December 13.