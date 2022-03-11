From meeting on the set of Green Lantern to becoming parents to three daughters, here's everything to know about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship timeline

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a swoon-worthy romance.

The couple first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, but didn't develop a romantic relationship until a year later.

"We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends," Reynolds told Jess Cagle on SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special in 2016.

In fact, sparks didn't start flying until they went on a double date … with other people.

"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," Reynolds said.

2010: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds meet on the set of Green Lantern

Reynolds and Lively first met in 2010 when they filmed the movie adaptation of Green Lantern. Reynolds played the titular DC Comics superhero character while Lively played his love interest, Carol Ferris.

At the time, they were both seeing other people. Lively was dating her Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley, while Reynolds was married to actress Scarlett Johansson.

In October 2010, it was announced that Lively had split from Badgley, whom she had dated on and off from 2007 to 2010.

In December 2010, Reynolds and Johansson announced their divorce after two years of marriage. "After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we've decided to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We entered our relationship with love and it's with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated." Their divorce was finalized in July 2011.

June 2011: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend Green Lantern premiere together

In June 2011, Reynolds and Lively hit the red carpet for Green Lantern together as costars — but did we detect some chemistry there?

October 2011: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spark dating rumors

In October 2011, Lively and Reynolds sparked dating rumors when they were spotted outside an apartment in Boston, where Reynolds was filming the action film R.I.P.D.

A source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "They are very much a couple. They're really happy together."

A few months later, the two were spotted spending the holidays together in Reynolds' hometown of Vancouver. "They seemed like a really sweet couple," an onlooker told PEOPLE.

September 2012: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds get married

On Sept. 9, 2012, the couple tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Details of the ceremony were kept super-secret, but there was a children's choir, a paper lantern sendoff over the river and a sour cream wedding cake with peach-apricot preserves. She later revealed that pal Florence Welch performed at the event and left a souvenir — a burn mark from a sparkler — on her Marchesa wedding gown.

In 2020, Reynolds publicly apologized and expressed regret for hosting their wedding at a former plantation.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," Reynolds said during an interview with Fast Company. "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways. A giant f---ing mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action."

May 2014: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make their red carpet debut as a couple

In May 2014, almost two years after officially becoming husband and wife, the duo made their red carpet as a couple at the Met Gala, looking like the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour in their black tie finest.

October 2014: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reveal they're expecting their first child

A few months after their red carpet debut as a couple, Lively announced via a post on her website, Preserve, that they were expecting their first child. She shared several photos of herself cradling her baby bump.

"They are absolutely ecstatic, and just so ready for this. It is the perfect time in their lives to start this new chapter; they are so in love and are going to be amazing parents." a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The duo later attended the 2014 Angel Ball together, where Lively showed off her baby bump in a yellow dress.

December 2014: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their first child

In January 2015, it was announced that the couple had welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named James. A year later, Reynolds revealed James' official birth date was Dec. 16, 2014 when he shared a cheeky birthday tribute on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby girl! Sad I lost my virginity. But thankful I have a daughter."

April 2016: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reveal they're expecting their second child

In April 2016, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lively and Reynolds were expecting their second child together. "Blake is absolutely thrilled and so is Ryan," the source told PEOPLE at the time.

September 2016: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their second child

In September 2016, the couple welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Inez.

December 2016: Blake Lively supports Ryan Reynolds at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

During the ceremony, Reynolds thanked Lively, calling her "everything to me." He added: "You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star. …You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."

May 2019: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reveal they're expecting their third child

While attending the premiere of Reynolds' film Pokémon Detective Pikachu in May 2019, the couple announced they were expecting their third child (which Lively proudly confirmed as she showed off her bump in a Pokémon-appropriate yellow dress).

October 2019: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their third child

July 2021: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first date

On July 31, 2021, Lively and Reynolds went back to where it all started as they dined at Boston sushi eatery O Ya, where they had their first date together 10 years prior.