Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Recreate Their First Date 10 Years Later

"Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," Ryan Reynolds joked as he and wife Blake Lively revisited the restaurant where they had their first date ten years ago

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still going strong a decade into their relationship.

The couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date on Saturday as they enjoyed a romantic evening at Boston sushi eatery O Ya, where their love story began.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story. "No restaurant means more to us."

Reynolds, 44, also shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the restaurant. "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," he captioned the snap, keeping up their playful trolling, which appears to be their love language.

The Free Guy actor later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down." Lively shared his post to her story, adding, "That's right."

Lively then shared a photo of their full date night looks as she showed some leg in a white button-down sundress with black polka dots, finished with black sandals and her cute, gold hoop earrings. Reynolds looked dapper in a blue short-sleeve button-down shirt with red arrow embroidery, complemented with grey slacks, tan sneakers, and a tweed driving cap.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,'" the Gossip Girl alum wrote. "But in much more comfortable shoes." They also posed for a photo in the kitchen with the staff before she shared a photo of them holding hands over the menu as she raved about the food.

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later, and they tied the knot in September 2012. The couple shares three daughters, James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and 21-month-old Betty.

The Deadpool star recently recounted their first date on the SmartLess podcast. "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds prefaced. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

He added that they "hung out" and "always kind of kept in touch, but casually" before they began dating. "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," Reynolds explained. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."

