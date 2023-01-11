Ryan Reynolds Advocates for Hugh Jackman Oscar Nomination Despite Playful Feud: 'Zero Sarcasm Here'

Ryan Reynolds said he's "not going to stoop to that level" after Hugh Jackman made a video last week asking the Oscars not to "validate" Reynolds with a nomination

January 11, 2023
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's playful back and forth continues this awards season.

After Jackman jokingly begged the Academy not to nominate Reynolds' movie Spirited for the Best Original Song Oscar in a video last week, Reynolds made a video of his own, advocating for a Best Actor nod for Jackman's The Son performance.

"Hey everyone," he began the clip. "You know last week Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category, and well, I'm not going to stoop to that level. I'm going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and say right now that I loved Hugh's performance in The Son. There's zero sarcasm here. No wink, wink, nudge, nudge."

Reynolds, 46, continued, "Hugh's performance is literally one of the best of his entire career, and his career is very impressive already. He's already nominated for a Golden Globe. So I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration. Okay."

As the video continued, the actor reached to shut off the camera but the recording overhears him saying in a hot-mic moment, "Wolverine and Deadpool? Who's he kiddin'? Not on your life, Chappie."

Jackman, 54, shared Reynolds' video on Instagram with the caption, "When @vancityreynolds goes high. I go higher."

Jackman and Reynolds are preparing to make the upcoming Deadpool sequel, in which Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine for the 10th time. In his video last week, Jackman explained that a potential Oscar nomination for the song "Good Afternoon" from Reynolds' movie Spirited "would make the next year of my life insufferable."

"Hey everybody, it's 2023 and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible," he said.

Jackman went on to describe how his entire family "had a blast" when they watched Spirited, noting that he "laughed the entire way through" the "absolutely brilliant" song "Good Afternoon," which heavily features Reynolds' singing.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in Spirited

"However," he continued, "I've just heard the Academy have shortlisted 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category. Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable."

"I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool," Jackman added. "Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem. ... So, just to recap, love Spirited, love Will [Ferrell], love Octavia [Spencer], love the song 'Good Afternoon,' love [songwriters] Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul]. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please."

Reynolds then responded on Twitter, writing, "Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars." He added, "Also 'Wolverine and Deadpool', bub?"

The Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

Spirited is available to stream on Apple TV+. The Son is in theaters nationwide on Jan. 20.

