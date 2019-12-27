Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool 3 Is Currently in Development: ‘We’re Working on It Right Now’

Image zoom Joe Lederer

Round three!

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that a third Deadpool movie is in the works — this time, with Marvel Studios.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on a holiday episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, according to Variety. “We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy.”

The new film would be the first film not to be distributed by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in March.

Hinting at what another Deadpool movie could look like for the franchise, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick told Entertainment Weekly in October that they would be allowed to continue making R-rated films.

“Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe,” Wernick said, noting that they were “all still figuring it out.”

“Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great… I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races,” he added. “Ryan’s super-busy, we’ve got a lot of projects lined up, but we wake up thinking about Deadpool, and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool.”

However, shortly before the release of Deadpool’s sequel in May, Reynolds didn’t seem certain that fans would get to see a third movie.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” he told EW. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that.”

“ I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do,” he added.