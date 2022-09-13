See Ryan Phillippe and Tom Pelphrey in Trailer for True Crime Thriller 'American Murderer'

Ryan Phillippe is after "prime suspect" Tom Pelphrey.

In the first trailer for the upcoming thriller American Murderer, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Pelphrey stars as Jason Derek Brown — a real-life fugitive who is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and still at large.

In the intense trailer, Phillippe's Special Agent Lance Leising tries to track down the suspect, who is actively plotting his crimes. Per the official synopsis, "When Brown's funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet, pitting himself against Leising in a deadly game of cat and mouse — and becoming the most unlikely and elusive fugitive on the FBI's most-wanted list."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Tom Pelphrey. Saban Films

"This is our prime suspect, Jason Derek Brown," Phillippe says as Leising in a debriefing scene. "Tough to say where he might be headed at this point. We should see what kind of trail this guy leaves us pretty soon."

Ryan Phillippe. Saban Films

According to the FBI, Brown is "wanted for murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona. During November of 2004, Brown allegedly shot and killed an armored car guard outside a movie theater and then fled with the money."

Saban Films

The film, which is written and directed by Matthew Gentile, also stars Idina Menzel, Jacki Weaver, Paul Schneider, Shantel VanSanten and Moises Arias.

Pelphrey, 40, earned his first Emmy nomination this year for his guest-actor performance in Ozark. He also appears on the series Outer Range and in the upcoming Harvey Weinstein drama She Said.

American Murderer is in theaters Oct. 21, then available on digital Oct. 28.