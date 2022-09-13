Entertainment Movies See Ryan Phillippe and Tom Pelphrey in Trailer for True Crime Thriller 'American Murderer' Tom Pelphrey stars as Jason Derek Brown, a real-life fugitive who is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and still at large By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 11:01 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Ryan Phillippe is after "prime suspect" Tom Pelphrey. In the first trailer for the upcoming thriller American Murderer, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Pelphrey stars as Jason Derek Brown — a real-life fugitive who is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and still at large. In the intense trailer, Phillippe's Special Agent Lance Leising tries to track down the suspect, who is actively plotting his crimes. Per the official synopsis, "When Brown's funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet, pitting himself against Leising in a deadly game of cat and mouse — and becoming the most unlikely and elusive fugitive on the FBI's most-wanted list." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Tom Pelphrey. Saban Films Ryan Phillippe on Trying to Keep Up with His Son, 18, in the Gym: 'It's Really Defeating' "This is our prime suspect, Jason Derek Brown," Phillippe says as Leising in a debriefing scene. "Tough to say where he might be headed at this point. We should see what kind of trail this guy leaves us pretty soon." Ryan Phillippe. Saban Films According to the FBI, Brown is "wanted for murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona. During November of 2004, Brown allegedly shot and killed an armored car guard outside a movie theater and then fled with the money." Saban Films The film, which is written and directed by Matthew Gentile, also stars Idina Menzel, Jacki Weaver, Paul Schneider, Shantel VanSanten and Moises Arias. Pelphrey, 40, earned his first Emmy nomination this year for his guest-actor performance in Ozark. He also appears on the series Outer Range and in the upcoming Harvey Weinstein drama She Said. American Murderer is in theaters Oct. 21, then available on digital Oct. 28.