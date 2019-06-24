Ryan Phillippe and His Lookalike Son Hit Firefly Music Festival and Rock Out to Post Malone

It was a father-son bonding weekend for Ryan Phillippe and his son Deacon Reese Phillippe, as the two traveled to the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, for the 2019 Firefly Music Festival.

The actor, 44, shared photos and videos of all the fun with his mini-me son, 15, on Instagram, documenting every milestone moment.

“We had fun,” Ryan captioned one photo, snapped as he and Deacon posed together in one of the venue’s VIP areas.

“Dad stuff,” he wrote alongside another image, which showed the two guys wearing similar shades and bandanas tied over their noses and mouths.

Among the artists the two watched during their time at the annual event — which had over 100 performers including Vampire Weekend, TLC, Panic! at the Disco, Passion Pit, and Tyler, the Creator — were Travis Scott, Brockhampton, Gucci Mane, and Post Malone.

Malone appeared to be a particular favorite of the Phillippe men. “Love this dude,” Ryan wrote on his Instagram story, over video of the “Wow” singer’s performance.

In another clip, they sang along to Malone’s “Congratulations.” Ryan’s niece also joined them at the concert, dancing along with her uncle and cousin. Ryan’s sister, Katelyn Phillippe, was also at the event.

Afterward, the Phillippe family headed backstage to meet Malone, who posed for photos with Ryan’s sister and niece and stood by while Ryan tried (and failed) to FaceTime his friends.

RELATED: Fans Think Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter’s Boyfriend Looks Exactly Like Her Dad Ryan Phillippe

Image zoom Ryan Phillippe/Instagram

Image zoom Ryan Phillippe/Instagram

RELATED: A Look Back at Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Relationship as Cruel Intentions Turns 20

Ryan shares Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2007.

The former couple is also parents to Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 19 — the blonde who shares a striking resemblance to her mother.

Since divorcing, Ryan and Witherspoon have mutually co-parented their children. The couple have maintained a positive relationship, even as the Big Little Lies star moved on and married Jim Toth in 2011.

“It is so important as divorced parents to keep that connection,” Ryan told Ellen DeGeneres in 2010. “It makes the kids feel better that the parents are interacting. We go to all the school events together, and we’re there for each other.”

He added: “From one week to the next, you don’t know where you’re going to have to be for a promotional tour or on location. We’ve done a really good job with that, and our kids are happy and healthy and doing awesome.”