Ryan Phillippe Says He's 'Over It' as He Shows Off His Buff Quarantine Body in Sizzling Post

Ryan Phillippe is "over" staying at home.

The actor, 45, shared an Instagram photo of his fit physique on Sunday, posing shirtless and showing off his tattoos while standing outside in the sun.

"OVER IT," Phillippe wrote in the caption.

The Shooter star's famous friends such as Diplo commented on the pic, writing, "Same."

Phillippe also spent the weekend admiring his pick-up truck, sharing a photo of his car on Sunday, writing, "Pretty much my only possession i give two s— about - aint she pretty? you can honestly burn the rest."

The actor has been staying in his Los Angeles home and spending time with his 16-year-old son, Deacon, while out grabbing essential supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In early April, the star shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Deacon, posing in black masks and gloves, with the caption, “safe bois out for essentialz.”

Phillippe shares Deacon with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, along with their 20-year-old daughter Ava. Phillippe also has an 8-year-old daughter, Kai Knapp, with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Last summer, when his daughter Ava shared a photo of her boyfriend to Instagram for the first time, fans were quick to notice the mystery man's resemblance to her dad.

Ava’s comments section lit up with celebs like Mindy Kaling and Kathryn Newton, who plays Witherspoon’s daughter on Big Little Lies, all commenting on how cute the pair looks, but others were focused more on the resemblance.

Witherspoon met Phillippe at her 21st birthday party and the two got engaged just over a year later in Dec. 1998. They married the next June and welcomed Ava in Sept., while younger brother Deacon joined them in 2003. The two later split in Oct. 2006.