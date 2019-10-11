Ryan Phillippe Settles Case with Model Ex Who Sued Him for Alleged Assault

Ryan Phillippe has reached a settlement with his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who sued him in 2017 for allegedly kicking, punching and throwing her down the stairs.

Phillippe informed the court of the settlement in papers filed on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. This brings the case to a close just days before a trial was set to start on Oct. 15. Phillippe’s attorneys state Oct. 4 as the day of the settlement. The case is set to be officially settled in January 2020.

Hewitt was 21 when she filed a civil suit in September 2017 against Phillippe, then 43, claiming he got violent after the pair had a fight in July 2017.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the model claimed that after a party that Phillippe had left because he was“being ignored [by Hewitt]”, she went to Phillippe’s house with a friend to pack up her things in the early hours of July 4, 2017, and a physical altercation ensued.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE that officers made a report into the alleged attack and granted Hewitt an emergency protective order. The order expired July 12, 2017.

However, a source close to the actor told PEOPLE at the time that “Ryan did not lay a hand on her. He wants to clear all of this up and he will.”

Phillippe, 45, later vehemently denied the allegations, both in a statement via his rep obtained by PEOPLE and on Twitter, where he wrote that he was “saddened and disgusted” by the accusations.

“Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain,” he said. “This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser’s allegations are false.”

Authorities closed the criminal investigation into the matter in September 2017.

“The City Attorney’s Office has deferred this matter following an investigation by the LAPD,” Frank Matelian, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, told PEOPLE. “After a thorough review, the matter was set for a City Attorney office hearing, during which both parties were present, detailed the incident, were advised on the law and given guidance as to how to avoid similar incidents in the future. No further action has been scheduled following our office hearing.”