Ryan Phillippe Shares Photo with His and Reese Witherspoon's Mini-Me Children

Contrary to what you might think, you’re not seeing double!

A day ahead of Ryan Phillippe‘s 44th birthday, the actor spent time with his two teenage children and shared an adorable, sepia-toned photo of the trio on Instagram.

In the shot posted on Sunday, Phillippe sits between daughter Ava, 19 (whose birthday was also on Sunday, a day before her dad’s) and son Deacon, 14, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.

In the snap, the kids lovingly lean their heads in toward their dad and smile.

Phillippe, who captioned the post “me n mine 🖤”, can be seen with his arm around Deacon — who looked and dressed just like his dad with square-rimmed black glasses, casual t-shirt, and a similar hairstyle.

While Deacon is the spitting image of his father, Ava is her mom’s clone.

Immediately after the Shooter actor posted the photo, the Internet went into a tizzy, with fans commenting in disbelief how the children looked exactly like a younger version of Phillippe and Witherspoon.

This isn’t the first time that fans have drawn comparisons between the parents and their kids. On Sunday, in honor of Ava’s birthday, Witherspoon posted a shot of her daughter on Instagram.

The image was enough to draw countless comments about their resemblance, with many users referring to the mother-daughter duo as “twins” or questioning if the photo was actually a throwback picture of Witherspoon.

The 42-year-old producer also revealed last year that Ava is often mistaken for her at events and premieres.

“People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance,” Witherspoon told E! News. “She’s like, ‘I’m not in the movie.'”

Since divorcing in 2006, Phillippe and Witherspoon have mutually co-parented their children. The couple were together for seven years before splitting, but have maintained a positive relationship, even as the Big Little Lies star moved on and married Jim Toth in 2011.

Following their divorce, Phillippe told Ellen DeGeneres during a guest appearance on her show that things between him and his ex-wife were working out well, despite some occasional juggling of parental responsibilities.

“It is so important as divorced parents to keep that connection,” he said in 2010. “It makes the kids feel better that the parents are interacting. We go to all the school events together, and we’re there for each other.”

Added Phillippe: “From one week to the next, you don’t know where you’re going to have to be for a promotional tour or on location. We’ve done a really good job with that, and our kids are happy and healthy and doing awesome.”