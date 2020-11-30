The Prom opens in select theaters and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 11

Ryan Murphy's The Prom Musical Is 'Seriously Brilliant' and 'Pure Joy' in First Reactions

First reactions are in for Netflix's The Prom and critics are saying it's a must-see.

The Prom follows a group of egotistical Broadway stars who head to small-town Indiana to help a high school girl, Emma, who's banned from attending her school's prom because she wants to bring her girlfriend, Alyssa, as her date. While it sounds like a noble cause, the foursome is mainly in it for the good press they'll receive.

Jo Ellen Pellman stars as Emma and Broadway star Ariana DeBose as Alyssa, Emma's secret girlfriend.

Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis raved about the film on Twitter, writing, “‘The Prom’ is just pure joy.”

“A welcoming entry into a year that has seen its fair share of tragedy, it’s great to see a film exude so much positivity,” Davis continued. “The cast is collectively outstanding and standouts are Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose and Keegan-Michael Key. Loved it. #TheProm.”

Jazz Tangcay, another Variety editor, tweeted, “I have found my favorite movie of the year! @promnetflix is simply fabulous and joyful. Thank you @MrRPMurphy for taking us to #TheProm and for bringing Broadway into our homes. Meryl is magnificent. Lou Eryich’s costumes are bold and daring. Libatique is a genius of the craft."

Julian Bird, the producer of the Olivier Awards, tweeted, "Tonight was a first for me... a virtual world premiere of the movie version of a show I loved in NYC. @netflix #TheProm is seriously brilliant. The joy of the Broadway show with some brilliant performances on screen. Airs from Dec 11. Don’t miss!"

Rachel Zegler, who is starring in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake as Maria, tweeted her support for the film, as well.

"y’all.... #TheProm .... is so good. the ever-poignant burst of joy we needed in this dumpster fire of a year. plus @ArianaDeBose being an absolute star; i am so proud to call her my sister," Zegler tweeted.

While other critics and viewers liked the film, some thought its Broadway predecessor delivered better onstage.

"#TheProm: Maybe it works better on-stage? As is plays like a VERY LONG Glee episode," IndieWire TV editor Kristen Lopez tweeted. "Jo Ellen Pellman is good but can't say much about her because all the kids are in service to the A-listers who are so annoying."

Critic Matt Neglia, tweeted, “Every element of Ryan Murphy’s THE PROM is so inflated & exaggerated. All of the dialogue feels like an emotionally manipulative wink at the camera. Disguised as an exuberant joy, it desperately wants you to love it but its inconsistent tone, performances & pacing held me back."

Murphy explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to make a more classical musical adaptation when he took on The Prom.

"I wanted to make something that was in tradition of the old movie musicals that I grew up loving with my grandmother," Murphy said. "I wanted to make something that had the sparkle and the charm and humor of Singin' in the Rain. That's a show business story. It's a look at the inside of the film world, as opposed to The Prom, which looks at the Broadway community, but when you saw the musical on Broadway, it is just full steam ahead and never stops. I loved that quality because it did feel old-fashioned and modern."

The musical previously made waves in 2018 when it featured the first-ever same-sex kiss at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. During the first hour of the annual event’s NBC broadcast, the cast of The Prom took center stage to perform their rousing finale, “Time to Dance,” which saw actresses Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla share a smooch during their character’s fictional night out at their high school prom.