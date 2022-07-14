"It felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are," he tells PEOPLE of online reactions to Barbie movie photos

Ryan Gosling Reacts to His Viral Barbie Reveal: 'Internet Has Been Trying to Break Me for Years'

Ryan Gosling says there's more Barbie fun coming soon for fans.

At the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix action movie The Gray Man on Wednesday, the 41-year-old actor teased his excitement for his upcoming comedy with costar Margot Robbie, in which he plays a live-action version of the iconic Ken doll.

When PEOPLE asked what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to his photo reveal in character as Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Gosling continued, "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie (2023) | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The actor also discussed his experience making The Gray Man with costars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page. He said he felt like the "new guy" on set since Evans has history working with directors the Russo brothers (Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo) on Marvel movies.

"Not just Chris and the Russos, but that whole team has been working together for so long that it's just such a well-oiled machine," said Gosling. "I definitely was the new guy, but I was just along for the ride and I couldn't have picked a better team to do it with."

"The whole environment is very collaborative. It's very inclusive and I think because the brothers are brothers, it's just inherently collaborative. It's like, everybody chips in, best idea wins," he added. "It's a really nice vibe."

Ryan Gosling wearing Gucci arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

According to an official synopsis, "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), a.k.a., Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death."

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) has his back. He'll need it."