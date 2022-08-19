Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join 'Barbie' Costar Margot Robbie in New 'Ocean's Eleven' Film: Reports

PEOPLE confirmed in May that Margot Robbie and her Bombshell director Jay Roach will reunite for a new period heist film within the Ocean's Eleven franchise

Published on August 19, 2022
Ryan Gosling may be teaming back up with his Barbie costar Margot Robbie.

The actor, 41, is in talks to star alongside Robbie in a new period heist film within the Ocean's Eleven franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Puck, who was the first to report on Gosling's potential involvement.

Robbie, 32, will star in the project, as well as produce alongside director Jay Roach, her husband Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham.

A representative for Gosling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Although details of the script are unknown, the film will be a period piece. Robbie's publicist told PEOPLE in May the project is "an original Ocean's film set in the '60s."

The Oscar-nominated actress will be working with her Bombshell director Roach, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Josey McNamara, Olivia Milch and Gary Ross will act as executive producers on the yet-to-be-titled film. Carrie Solomon is writing the screenplay.

While the project is not yet officially greenlit, it is in active development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The publication reports that the goal is to start production on the movie in the spring of next year.

Originally launched as a 1960 heist film starring Rat Packers Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., Ocean's Eleven was successfully rebooted by director Steven Soderbergh in 2001.

That Las Vegas-based heist movie, starring George Clooney in the lead role as Danny Ocean, spawned two sequels, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen three years later.

Robbie and Gosling costar in the much-anticipated Barbie movie, which is set to debut July 21, 2023.

Last month, at the Los Angeles premiere of Gosling's new Netflix action movie The Gray Man, the actor teased his excitement for the upcoming comedy, in which he plays a live-action version of the iconic Ken doll.

When PEOPLE asked what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to his photo reveal in character as Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Gosling continued, "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

