Ryan Gosling dons denim and neon to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, out next summer, alongside Margot Robbie as the titular iconic doll

Ryan Gosling Jokes He Has a 'Ken-ergy That You Can Feel' Ahead of Barbie Movie: 'Proud of That'

Ryan Gosling is proudly rocking the neon.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight surrounding this week's release of his new Netflix film The Gray Man, the 41-year-old actor also teased his role as Barbie's main squeeze in Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gosling told the outlet that he doesn't consider it "an insult at all!" that his Gray Man costar Chris Evans' character refers to Gosling's character in the Netflix action-thriller as a "Ken doll."

"I'm proud of that," Gosling said, joking, "I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerskate through Venice Beach while filming 'Barbie' in Los Angeles Ryan Gosling as Ken filming Barbie (2023) | Credit: SplashNews.com

Of photos that have been released from the Barbie set thus far — namely, ones showing him and Robbie, 32, rocking bright neon while rollerblading in Venice Beach, California — Gosling teased, "That's nothing."

"I can't wait for people to see the film," he added to ET. "That's all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come in and box me up."

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie (2023) | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Last month, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look photo of Gosling in character as Ken, sporting platinum locks (and a killer six-pack!) as he posed in all light-wash denim, including an open vest and matching jeans, in front of a hot-pink backdrop.

To top it all off, a pair of white boxers stitched with "KEN" could be seen peeking out from above his jeans' waistline.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

Gosling's longtime partner Eva Mendes appeared on The Talk in late June, sharing her reaction to seeing her beau as Ken for the first time.

"When he sent [the photo] to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything,' " recalled Mendes, 48, adding with a laugh, "So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now."

"I feel like my man has started a real renaissance. Like a Ken-aissance. I see what's going on," she later joked.