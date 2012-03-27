Ryan Gosling Gets Bloodied in Thailand

Ryan Gosling fans need not worry: He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The blood and bruises, after all, are costuming touches for his latest film Only God Forgives, which he is currently filing in Bangkok, Thailand.

Looking a little rougher than usual, Eva Mendes‘s main squeeze (since their Disneyland date last September) sported a blood-stained business-casual ensemble (and a brooding stare) on Monday. Even wearing what seems to be a prosthetic nose, Gosling, 31, brings on the sex appeal (much like he does when he is grocery shopping, cuddling dogs and walking around barefoot).

FROM AOL: Ryan Gosling, ReGENERATION Trailer: First Look At Actor’s Documentary About Today’s Apathetic Youth

Gosling stars in the thriller, which tells the story of a Thai boxing match, alongside Kristin Scott Thomas.