Ryan Gosling's First Man Offering Free Tickets to U.S. Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members

U.S. veterans hoping to see Ryan Gosling in action as Neil Armstrong in First Man are in luck.

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free ticket to see the film at more than 500 Regal Theaters across the country.

On Thursday, more than 14,000 free tickets will be presented to the first 25 service members per location with a valid, government-issued ID. Those who get a free ticket will see the movie at a 7 p.m. preview screening that day.

Armstrong’s sons, Mark and Rick, said in a statement they want to honor those in service to the U.S.

“During his career as a Naval aviator, our dad flew 78 combat missions in the Korean War,” they said. “The friendships he forged during those critical years remained deeply important to them all of his days. Freedom — much like landing on the moon — is an achievement that is hard fought and hard won, and it cannot be accomplished without the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and their loved ones.”

Gosling, 37, recently told PEOPLE he was excited to play an American icon.

Ryan Gosling Shannon Finney/Getty

“As soon as I learned what the moon was, I learned that somebody named Neil Armstrong walked on it,” he said.

While preparing for the role, the actor says he was surprised to learn how dangerous the mission was.

“I had no idea how claustrophobic and frail those space capsules were,” he said. “We have more computing power in our cell phones than they had on those early spacecraft.”

As for the pressure of portraying an American hero? He joked he was fine—”as long as people don’t find out that I’m Canadian.”

The film also stars Kyle Chandler, Jason Clarke, Patrick Fugit, Christopher Abbott, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry, Shea Whigham, Corey Stoll and Pablo Schreiber.

First Man opens wide on Oct. 12.