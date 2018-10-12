A Mickey Mouse Club Reunion! Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears Hang 25 Years After Disney Debut

It was a Mickey Mouse Club reunion at Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Actor Ryan Gosling and singer Britney Spears, who got their start on the Disney Channel show back in 1993, came together 25 years later — posing backstage at the show.

The stars were coincidentally booked on Ellen. Though they didn’t share talk show host’s stage together, Gosling did gush about Spears during his chat with DeGeneres.

“I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another. I remember, it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, ‘Okay. They’re like, freakishly talented,’ ” the First Man actor, 37, said. “I was used to working with talented people, but that was another level.”

So what did Gosling do for his performance? “I think I was just like, ‘I’m Canadian,’ ” he recalled. “And they were like, ‘Good.’ “

Ellen DeGeneres, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Mickey Mouse Club Reunion? Britney Spears Says ‘I Would Definitely Show Up’

Gosling and Spears’ version of The Mickey Mouse Club — dubbed The All-New Mickey Mouse Club — aired from 1993–1996. In addition to the two of them and Aguilera, the show also helped catapult Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez to fame.

Back in July, Spears reflected on the show’s 25th anniversary, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It was a really good time.”

“It was probably one of the most special times in my life,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Gosling Reveals His Daughters ‘Think I’m an Astronaut’ Who Works on the Moon

Asked if Spears would consider a reboot, the 36-year-old “Toxic” singer was game. “They would have to plan it,” she replied. “I would definitely show up. I would go. Definitely.”

Everett

Meanwhile, during Spears’ appearance on Ellen, she teased a big announcement she has coming Oct. 18. Not coincidentally, the announcement will be made on DeGeneres’ YouTube channel.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays.