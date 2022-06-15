Ryan Gosling stars as Ken alongside Margot Robbie's title character in director Greta Gerwig's Barbie, due out next summer in theaters

Ryan Gosling Is One Dreamy Ken in His First Character Photo from Margot Robbie's Barbie

Ryan Gosling is ready to go party!

The 41-year-old actor is sun-kissed perfection in the first photo of himself in character as Ken in the upcoming Margot Robbie-fronted live-action Barbie film.

In the dreamy snapshot shared Wednesday by Warner Bros. Pictures, Gosling sports Ken's signature platinum locks (and killer six-pack!) as he poses in all light-wash denim, including an open vest and matching jeans.

And just in case fans weren't positive about his character, a pair of white boxers stitched with "KEN" can be seen peeking out from above his jeans' waistline, as he poses in front of a hot-pink backdrop.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't... ' " Robbie told British Vogue last year.

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," the actress said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

As part of CinemaCon held in Las Vegas in April, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image of Robbie in the role of the iconic Mattel doll, along with a release date for the film: July 21, 2023.

An accompanying image in the social media post showed Suicide Squad star Robbie rocking a retro '60s vibe dressed in a blue-and-white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top.

She smiled as she leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, posing in front of a pink faux stone backdrop. Robbie wore a beaded bracelet and had her blonde hair done in a straight style evocative of the classic American doll.