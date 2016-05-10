The actor did not explicitly talk about the new addition to his family

Ryan Gosling Guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After News of Second Child's Birth – but Fesses Up to a Mini Wardrobe Mishap

Just hours after news broke that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes welcomed their second child on Monday, the actor made his first public television appearance – where he had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

The new dad appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to discuss his upcoming film Nice Guys. But before getting into the movie, Gosling, 35, had a confession to make.

“I didn’t try this suit on before I came out and I realize that it’s so tight,” he quipped. “It’s wildly inappropriate. I feel like I’m going steady with these pants.”

After Gosling pleaded with the camera man to keep the shot focused on his face rather than his skin-tight pants, Kimmel joked that his thighs might help the show’s ratings.

“I’m sorry. This is a classy joint and I just took it into the [gutter],” Gosling joked as he stretched his legs. “I can’t feel my calves.”

When it came time to discuss Nice Guys, Gosling suggested that rather than simply watching a clip, he should act out the scene with a member from the audience – and things quickly turned physical.

Soon Gosling starts climbing over furniture and lunging to the ground while acting out the dramatic scene. At one point, Karen, the audience member, had to straddle Gosling’s back and pretend to break his arm.

“Congratulations, now Karen’s pregnant,” laughed Kimmel at how close the two were.

And while the night was full of typical Gosling charm and plenty of laughs, the actor didn’t explicitly talk about the new addition to his family. The only mention Gosling made of his life as a father was a brief story he told while talking about him and Kimmel’s mutual friend, actor Don Rickles’ 90th birthday.

[When] my little girl was born, he sent me a gift certificate for Toys R Us,” he said. “It said, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll get another job. Kids are expensive.”

While it’s uncertain if the actor was talking about his newborn or his 20-month-old daughter Esmeralda, one thing is clear: Gosling relishes his life as a father.

“It sounds so clichéd, but I never knew that life could be this fun and this great,” Gosling tells PEOPLE of the joys of fatherhood in an interview alongside Nice Guys costar Russell Crowe in the upcoming issue of PEOPLE.

Gosling and Mendes, 42, welcome their second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling at 8:03 a.m. On Friday, April 29, in Santa Monica. Amada joins big sister Esmeralda Amada, 20 months, at home.