The two stars are pitted against one another in the upcoming spy thriller

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Both Sport Mustaches in The Gray Man First Look Photos

It's heartthrob overload in the first look images of Netflix's upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man.

The new film, adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, is described by directors Joe and Anthony Russo as a "fight to death," Entertainment Weekly reported.

The Gray Man, which set to hit theaters July 15 before heading to Netflix on July 22, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas.

In film stills released by Netflix this week, Gosling and Evans are both seen sporting mustaches as they take on the roles of a CIA agent (Gosling) and his unhinged former colleague (Evans.)

According to the EW, Gosling's character — who is so "ghostlike" his real name is unknown — accidentally uncovers hidden agency secrets and finds himself caught in an international conspiracy as Evan's character puts a bounty on his head.

The Gray Man Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen Credit: Paul Abell/Netflix

The Russo brothers have worked with Evans before as they directed Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame where he plays Captain America.

"It's hard to find somebody at Chris Evans' level to step into a villain," Joe Russo told EW. "It's why you traditionally don't get a Ryan Gosling versus Chris Evans movie. But he's at a point where [playing the villain] is more entertaining to him than playing a hero, so we're able to get two giant movie stars that face off against each other. They're very complicated characters with competing agendas, and it's a fight to the death."