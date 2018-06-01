Ruthie Ann Miles Returns to Work After Losing Her Unborn Baby and the Car Crash Death of Daughter

Ruthie Ann Miles is returning to the stage after a car crash took the life of her 5-year-old daughter and just weeks after she lost her unborn baby.

The 35-year-old Tony Award winner is headed to the West End in London, England, to play the role of Lady Thiang in The King and I at the end of next month, according to Playbill.

Miles will share the role with Naoko Mori, the publication reported. Miles is reprising her role, which she previously played in the Broadway adaptation from 2015 to 2016. Her performance earned her a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical.

Performances for the West End production are set to begin on June 21 at the London Palladium Theater before it’s official opening on July 3, Playbill reports.

Ruthie Ann Miles and her daughter Abigail Walter McBride/WireImage

The news comes less than three months after Miles was injured and her 5-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, was killed in a car crash.

Another child was also killed when a driver struck them in Brooklyn, New York. Miles, who was 7-months pregnant with a daughter, was also hit by a car.

On May 17, her family lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz, announced on Instagram on her behalf, that the child she and her husband Johnathan Blumenstein were expecting this month did not make it.

“At the time of the crash, Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured,” Rubinowitz said.

He said the couple had chosen the name, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein, for their unborn daughter adding, “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom.”

Ruthie Ann Miles during a performance of Sunday in the Park with George Walter McBride/WireImage

Prior to Abigail’s tragic death, a source previously told PEOPLE the 5-year-old “was excited to be a big sister.”

“She was the brightest little spirit,” said the source. “Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.”

“Ruthie was a wonderful mother,” continued the source. “She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together. The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein “were excited about expanding their family.”

Earlier this month, a Brooklyn grand jury indicted Dorothy Bruns, the 44-year-old Staten Island driver involved in the fatal crash.

A prosecution source told PEOPLE, at the time, that Bruns was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault stemming from the March 5 crash that killed Abigail and 1-year-old Joshua Lew.

Bruns’ lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Previously, NYPD sources told PEOPLE that Bruns claimed she experienced a seizure at the time of the crash. The sources allege that after running the red light, Bruns allegedly continued down the street until crashing into some parked cars. Lew’s stroller was dragged halfway down the street with the boy in it, according to the sources.