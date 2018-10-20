Watch Ruthie Ann Miles Sing in Stage Return After Tragic Death of Her Daughter and Unborn Baby

It’s been a difficult year for Ruthie Ann Miles.

Following the devastating loss of her unborn child in May, just two months after the death of her 4-year-old daughter Abigail in a tragic car crash, a friend close to Miles told PEOPLE the Broadway star “is simply not doing well.”

However, Miles’ voice was strong as ever in newly released footage of her performance in the West End revival of The King and I.

In the clip, which is part of the filmed presentation that will premiere in theatres globally on Nov. 29, Miles, who reprised her role as Lady Thiang, delivered a powerful and emotional performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Something Wonderful.”

Miles was also seen using a cane, which was not something her character previously has used, but something Miles has relied on after her car accident.

In March, Miles — who was seven months pregnant at the time — was injured and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, was killed when a driver struck them in Brooklyn, New York. The driver also struck and killed 1-year-old Joshua Lew and injured his mother, Miles’ friend Lauren.

On May 17, Miles’ family lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz, announced on Instagram, on her behalf, that the child she and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein were expecting did not make it.

“At the time of the crash, Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured,” Rubinowitz said.

He went on to explain that the couple had chosen a name, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein, for their unborn daughter, adding, “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that prior to Abigail’s death, the 4-year-old “was excited to be a big sister.”

“She was the brightest little spirit. Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother,” the source said.

“Ruthie was a wonderful mother. She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together. The two had a very tight bond,” the source continued. “They were inseparable.”

Miles returned to work in August for the production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, which transferred from New York City’s Lincoln Center Theater and opened in London’s West End in July.

After her first night back on stage, Miles received an abundance of praise.

“Last night, our friend @RuthieAnnMiles was a triumph in @KingandIWestEnd,” Miles’ costar Kelli O’Hara wrote on social media. “Every moment was a gift and continues to be.”

“She is singing like an angel and commanding the stage with a heavenly force,” O’Hara, 42, added. “An inspiration to all. I knew you would want to know.”

The filmed presentation of Miles’ appearance in The King and I will premiere in theatres globally on Nov.29 with an encore presentation exclusively in the U.S. on Dec. 4.