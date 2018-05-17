Ruthie Ann Miles Is ‘Crushed’ After Losing Unborn Baby 2 Months After Daughter Was Killed

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles is grieving the devastating loss of her unborn child, just two months after the death of her 4-year-old daughter Abigail in a tragic car crash.

“Ruthie is simply not doing well. The only consolation she had in Abigail’s death was the fact that her unborn baby had survived. But now losing that baby? She’s crushed to her core,” a friend close to Miles tells PEOPLE.

“She loved being a mom. She couldn’t wait to expand her family. Losing those kids, it’s destroyed her. How can she even survive this? It’s taking every bit of her faith to find a way through,” the friend says.

Miles’ family lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz, announced on Wednesday that Ruthie and husband Jonathan Blumenstein’s unborn child, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein, died on May 11. Their baby girl, whom Ruthie was seven months pregnant with at the time of the crash, was due this month.

Ruthie Ann Miles and daughter Abigail in February 2017

“Ruthie and Jonathan started telling their close friends last week about the loss. They wanted them to hear about it first but kept the circle small as they’re not yet comfortable talking about it and still want privacy. To say that Ruthie is devastated would be an understatement,” the friend shares.

Miles, who won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the 2015 revival of The King and I, was one of three non-fatal victims of the New York City collision that occurred in March.

Police confirmed that Abigail, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Methodist Hospital, was one of two children hit and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly running a red light.

Ruthie Ann Miles

“Everyone in her life is rallying around Ruthie, as we have since the accident, but both she and Jonathan are really holding one another up through this. They’re deep in the grieving process,” another friend of Miles tells PEOPLE.

“They have a very strong bond, and that’s the one thing that hasn’t broken at all. If anyone will forge this path, it’s them. It’s just so sad, though. She’s going through unspeakable pain. You talk to her and you can just hear it in her voice — a part of her soul is gone.”

Prior to Abigail’s death, a source previously told PEOPLE that she “was excited to be a big sister.”

“She was the brightest little spirit,” said the source. “Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.”

Ruthie Ann Miles

Earlier this month, a Brooklyn grand jury indicted Dorothy Bruns, the 44-year-old Staten Island driver involved in the fatal crash.

A prosecution source previously told PEOPLE that Bruns was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault stemming from the crash. Bruns’ lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Police sources also told PEOPLE in March that Bruns allegedly told investigators she experienced a seizure at the time of the crash. Detectives are attempting to confirm this claim with medical officials, a source said.