Ruth Bader Ginsburg Movies On the Basis of Sex and RBG Re-Released to Benefit ACLU

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's remarkable story will be easier to watch thanks to a re-release of the films made about her.

Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures announced the 2018 feature film On the Basis of Sex and the documentary RBG will play again in 1,000 theaters this weekend. The movies will also be available on demand, with all proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, supporting the Women's Rights Project. Ginsburg co-founded the project in 1972.

Ginsburg died at 87 on Sept. 18 due to complications from cancer.

“Justice Ginsburg spent her life upholding fairness, the law, and the rights of all Americans. These films highlight only a small portion of her legacy to screen, but her vast impact on our country goes far beyond them. We hope that moviegoers are re-inspired by her passion, her courage and take that back into the world," Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures said in a joint statement.

On the Basis of Sex starred actress Felicity Jones as Ginsburg when she was young lawyer and beginning her fight for equal rights. It also showed the love story between her and her husband Martin (played by Armie Hammer), who supported her along the way.

RBG similarly follows Ginsburg's journey from her Harvard Law studies to her groundbreaking work and later ascending to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Image zoom Armie Hammer and Felicity Jones (as Martin Ginsburg and Ruth Bader Ginsburg) Focus Features

Jones remembered Ginsburg after her death for her "razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity" following the tragic news of her death.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice - a responsibility she did not wear lightly," Jones, 36, said in a statement. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

According to a statement released by the Supreme Court on Friday, Ginsburg was surrounded by family when she died at her home in Washington, D.C.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Chief Justice John G. Roberts said in a statement. "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice."