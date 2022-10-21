One year after the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust is set to be completed in the near future.

Cinematographer Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident, and Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

While the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation is still pending and no charges have been made, Baldwin and other Rust producers recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer.

Matthew, who shares son Andros with Hutchins, said in a statement, "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Halyna Hutchins. Mat Hayward/Getty

Director Souza added, "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative and a source of incredible positive energy. I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work."

"In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family," Souza continued. "Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

When production on Rust resumes in January 2023, it won't be filmed in New Mexico this time around, Variety reported, adding that California is being considered as a new location.

Baldwin, who recently welcomed his eighth child, said on Instagram about the settlement and moving forward with the production: "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Additionally, Baldwin's Rust costar Frances Fisher called it a "miraculous resolution to a tragic event that seemed irreconcilable," in an Instagram post. "The impossible made possible! Where there is a Will, there is a Way," added Fisher, 70. "Mostly glad to know that people will see Halyna's brilliant work. I know she's smiling. Thank you."