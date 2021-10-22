Rust Set Didn't Have a Union Prop Master Working on Day of Alec Baldwin Incident, Says Union

An email by IATSE’s 44 told members on Thursday night that there was no union prop master on set the night Halyna Hutchins was killed

New details are emerging following the incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin's Western Rust.

On Thursday night, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44 Chapter, a union that represents crew workers in Hollywood, sent an email — obtained by Deadline — to members stating there was no union prop master on set the night Hutchins was killed by a prop gun fired by Baldwin.

The email, written by IATSE 44 Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc, informed its members that "there were no Local 44 members on the call sheet" on Thursday night.

Pawluc did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment

"As many of us have already heard, there was an accidental weapons discharge on a production titled Rust being filmed in New Mexico. A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins and Director Joel Souza," Pawluc wrote. "Both were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, we lost Sister Hutchins who passed from the wound."

Alec Baldwin, Halyna hutchins Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty; Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Pawluc continued, "Local 44 has confirmed that the Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects and Construction Departments were staffed by New Mexico crew members. There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet."

"On behalf of Local 44's Officers, Executive Board and Staff, our thoughts and prayers go out to Halyna and her family," he concluded. "We also send good thoughts to Joel and his family for a full recovery."

Authorities have not confirmed if there was a live round in the prop gun. So far, no charges have been filed and an investigation remains ongoing.

On Thursday, Baldwin, 63, accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the Western film Rust in New Mexico. Upon further investigation, the local sheriff's department learned that Hutchins and director Joel Souza were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Souza, 48, was hospitalized but his reps told Deadline he has since been released.

Halyna Hutchins Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust' | Credit: Halyna Hutchins/ instagram

Baldwin first spoke out regarding the incident on Friday morning, issuing a two-part statement on Twitter.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor began.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he continued. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

While speaking to Daily Mail, Hutchins' husband Matthew confirmed that he has been in touch with Baldwin.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," said Matthew, 38, who has an 8-year-old son he shared with the late cinematographer.

The Rust film set has been shut down following Hutchins' death, with production indefinitely paused, according to the production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.