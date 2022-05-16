"The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened," says Rust producer Anjul Nigam

Rust Producer Says He's 'Confident' They'll 'Be Able to Complete the Movie' After Shooting Tragedy

Rust will go on, says producer Anjul Nigam.

Nigam spoke with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of bringing his and Alec Baldwin's film False Awakening to this week's Cannes Film Festival market, and said they are "confident" they will "be able to complete the movie" after the investigation into last fall's on-set shooting is finished.

On Oct. 21, 2021, 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the ill-fated film.

"Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy," Nigam told THR. "The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened."

According the the outlet, Baldwin and Nigam's new movie False Awakening, a psychological thriller, will be released under a new production company called Persona Entertainment.

"Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we're confident about continuing to make quality movies," Nigam told THR.

Although the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has not ruled out charges until the investigation is complete, Baldwin and the film's producers have faced several lawsuits, including one filed by Hutchins' family.

Baldwin wanted the cast and crew on the Western movie to complete filming after the fatal on-set incident as a way to honor late cinematographer Hutchins, a March court filing revealed.

Baldwin's legal team said in an arbitration filing against the film's other producers, obtained by The New York Times, that the actor tried to encourage the Rust cast and crew to complete the movie during the weeks following Hutchins' death.

He also made a plan to support her husband Matthew Hutchins and their son, 9, through the movie profits and an insurance payout, the news outlet reported.