Rust Gaffer Shares 'Last Photo' of Halyna Hutchins on Set with Alec Baldwin Before Fatal Shooting

Halyna Hutchins' colleague has shared a photo of one of the cinematographer's last moments on the set of Rust before she was fatally shot.

Serge Svetnoy served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie. On Oct. 22, he posted a photo on Facebook, which he wrote was "the last photo with Halyna on set."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo appears to be taken inside the small church on the New Mexico film ranch. In the picture, several crew members stand around Baldwin, who is in costume, as the camera operator sets up a shot. Svetnoy tagged Hutchins, 42, standing at the back of the group with a headset on. She is facing Baldwin, with her back to the person who took the photo.

It's unclear how long before the fatal shooting the photo was taken.

Earlier this week, Svetnoy wrote in another emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Hutchins when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.

In a lengthy account titled "My vision of the RUST tragedy," Svetnoy wrote he is "very grateful to everyone" who has reached out to him with their "words of support and condolences." He explained that he had worked with Hutchins on "almost all of her films," and he considered her a friend.

Halyna Hutchins and Sergey Svetnoy Serge Svetnoy and Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Sergey Svetnoy/Facebook

"Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands," he said. "I want to tell my opinion on why this has happened. I think I have the right to do it."

"It's the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism," Svetnoy wrote. "The negligence from the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it. And the DEATH OF THE HUMAN IS THE RESULT!"

Police have not confirmed the allegations made by Svetnoy in his post, nor has there been any official finding of negligence to date.

Authorities in New Mexico are currently investigating what led to the death of the cinematographer, who was shot by Baldwin, 63, while rehearsing a scene. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the incident but was released from the hospital the following day.

Halyna Hutchins Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Fred Hayes/Getty

According to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, assistant director David Halls picked up a prop gun from a rolling cart prepared by the armorer and handed it to Baldwin moments before the fatal shooting.

As he retrieved the weapon, Halls yelled "Cold Gun!" (a phrase that is meant to indicate that the gun is not loaded and is safe to handle), according to the search warrant. Neither Baldwin nor Halls were aware that there were live rounds in the gun.

Halls has not commented publicly on the situation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Baldwin first spoke out regarding the incident on Friday morning, writing on Twitter, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he continued. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The Rust film set has been shut down and production indefinitely paused following Hutchins' death, according to the production company, Rust Movie Productions, LLC.