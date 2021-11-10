Rust Armorer's 'Mentor' Supplied Gun That Alec Baldwin Used in Death of Cinematographer: Report

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was reportedly mentored by a gun expert listed as part of the crew of the fatal movie.

Producers for the film hired Seth Kenney, who owns a licensed weapon and prop rental company in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, as an "armorer mentor" for Gutierrez-Reed, according to a new report by the Los Angeles Times.

Jason Bowles, an attorney for Guttierez-Reed, told PEOPLE Kenney was hired as an armorer mentor and that Kenney supplied the firearms and "most of the ammunition" for the set.

Kenney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson for the production did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Times, Kenney recommended Gutierrez-Reed, 24, for the job of armorer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film, according to one source the newspaper did not identify. He also reportedly supplied the guns used in the movie, including a Colt .45 that Baldwin used on Oct. 21 when he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Times report says that information came from "six people familiar with the matter," whom the newspaper did not identify.

Kenney has advised about weapons use before: he is listed as a "weapons consultant" on the 2015 Shia LaBeouf film Man Down on IMDb.

Sante Fe County Sheriff's spokesperson Juan Ríos said he could not confirm the Times's reporting.

Last week, Gutierrez-Reed said through Bowles in a statement shared with PEOPLE that she did not think live bullets would end up on the Rust set "in a million years," and she did not know how they got there.

"Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would like to add a few points to the continuing narrative on the tragic events surrounding the shooting on the Rust set," Bowles stated. "First, Hannah was incredibly safety conscious and took her job very seriously from the moment she started on Oct. 4."

He added, "She did firearms training for the actors as well as Mr. Baldwin, she fought for more training days and she regularly emphasized to never point a firearm at a person. Never in a million years did Hannah think that live rounds could have been in the 'dummy' Round box. Who put those in there and why is the central question."

In the statement shared with PEOPLE, Bowles said Gutierrez-Reed "kept guns locked up, including throughout lunch" on the day Hutchins was shot and killed. "She instructed her department to watch the cart containing the guns when she was pulled away for her other duties or on a lunch break," Bowles added.

"Hannah did everything in her power to ensure a safe set. She inspected the rounds that she loaded into the firearms that day. She always inspected the rounds. She did again right before handing the firearm to Mr. Halls, by spinning the cylinder and showing him all of the rounds and then handing him the firearm," Bowles stated. "No one could have anticipated or thought that someone would introduce live rounds into this set."

Gutierrez-Reed previously broke her silence about the shooting on set, saying in a statement via her lawyers that "untruths that have been told to the media," and that she was "devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired."

Her attorneys claimed Gutierrez-Reed had "no idea where the live rounds came from" and said she was under pressure on the set from working two jobs as both armorer and props assistant.

Gutierrez-Reed told deputies that she had checked the rounds inside the firearm Baldwin used the day of the shooting to make sure the gun was loaded with "dummies," not real bullets, and that she locked up the guns in a safe on the prop truck, according to the search warrant affidavit. She also said no live ammunition was ever kept on the Rust set.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff refuted Gutierrez-Reed's claims about live bullets, telling Today on Oct. 28 that the armorer's statement was "obviously" not correct after Hutchins was killed on set by a live round.

"No, obviously it isn't," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. "That was a live round that struck and killed Ms. Hutchins so that's not an accurate statement as far as I'm concerned."

On Oct. 27, Mendoza said during a press conference that investigators had discovered "500 rounds of ammunition" on the film set, which included "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting are live rounds."