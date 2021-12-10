Rust Actor Devon Werkheiser Says Halyna Hutchins Death in Tragic Shooting 'Doesn't Make Sense'

Halyna Hutchins and her death on the set of Rust is a point of pain for those who worked with her on the movie.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at tonight's ABC News 20/20 special on the Rust tragedy, actor Devon Werkheiser remembers Hutchins as sharing the cast and crew's excitement over making the Alec Baldwin western film in New Mexico.

"You're there to make a movie, this isn't an outcome that's even in your head as a possibility," said Werkheiser in the clip, above. Werkheiser is best known as Ned Bigby on the Nickelodeon sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

"Ultimately we found out that something had happened with a gun," he said, adding those involved in the production "kept being told she was stable."

"Many of us were waiting for news on how she was. We had people at the hospital. No one got told but somehow it got leaked to the world before those of us who were actually involved found out that she had passed," Werkheiser said.

"To lose anyone on a movie is hard and shouldn't happen. To lose her… it doesn't make sense," he said. "If you weren't on this movie, you can't possibly understand what this feels like. You can't know what it was like to be on that set before, and what it was to experience that day, and what it was to lose this person."

Last week, Baldwin gave his first sit-down interview in the aftermath of the incident to ABC News where he told George Stephanopoulos he said he "didn't pull the trigger" that killed Hutchins.

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never," he said. Baldwin also said he had "no idea" how a bullet made its way into a gun that was intended to be a prop on the set of the Western film.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun," he said. "A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

"Even now, I find it hard to believe that [the incident occurred]," he continued. "It doesn't seem real to me."

The two-hour 20/20 special will also feature exclusive interviews with Thell Reed, the father of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, Rust chief of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Rust costume designer Terese Davis.