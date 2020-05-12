Russell Crowe Plays a Man Whose Road Rage Turns Deadly in Unhinged Trailer

Road rage can get dangerous.

The first trailer for Russell Crowe's upcoming film Unhinged is out, and he's looking for revenge.

The trailer starts at a red light that turns green, prompting Rachel (Caren Pistorius) to her horn at the truck in front of her, driven by Crowe’s nameless character. Seeing it not move, she swerves around him — only to end up stuck in traffic next to the truck down the road.

“Do you know what the courtesy tap is, young man?” Crowe says to the teen in the backseat of Rachel’s car. “It’s light, friendly. I’m sure that’s what your mom meant to do.”

“No, it’s not,” Rachel answers.

“Having kind of a hard time lately, I’m sorry,” the stranger answers.

But when Rachel tells her son to just ignore him, and says she has nothing to apologize for, the stranger becomes enraged and starts following her around.

Image zoom Solstice Studios

From showing up at her house, to running over a good Samaritan, and hunting down people she knows, he becomes obsessed with teaching her a lesson.

“I don’t think you know what a bad day is, but you’re gonna find out,” he threatens her.

The trailer quickly escalates and shows how deadly the stranger is willing to get.

Unhinged is set to come out in theaters nationwide on July 1, which would make it the first new movie to debut in cinemas since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters across the country.