Russell Crowe Seems to Confirm He's Playing Zeus in Upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe said he's starring in Thor 4 after fans speculated about his involvement following outings with star Chris Hemsworth in Australia

Russell Crowe might be turning into the most powerful of the Gods in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

After swirling speculation, Crowe seemed to confirm he's starring in the upcoming fourth Thor movie, which has been filming in his native Australia. The Oscar winner appeared on an Australian radio show this week where he apparently revealed his role in the anticipated Marvel movie.

"Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4," Crowe, 57, said at the end of the interview. "It's my last day of Zeus-ing about."

Fans have been wondering if Crowe stars in the upcoming sequel as he's been seen hanging out with stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in recent weeks.

Most recently, Crowe posted a selfie of him and Hemsworth along with Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky cruising on a boat in Sydney. Hemsworth also posted about the outing, revealing they all went to a rugby game together last month to watch Crowe's team the South Sydney Rabbitoh.

Hemsworth's caption on his post seemed to suggest Crowe invited them to his personal suite at the game. The actor co-owns the rugby team.

"Great game last night, congrats @ssfcrabbitohs on the win! Thanks for the hospitality #russellecrowe," Hemsworth wrote.

The actor has kept busy in the pandemic, with his last movie Unhinged released last summer. Crowe spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the release, where he admitted his outlook on fame changed after his iconic turn in Gladiator.

"Being famous was fun," Crowe told PEOPLE, recalling the period between making L.A. Confidential and Gladiator. "It didn't come with any real pressure. It just meant that if you'd go in a restaurant, the maître-d was pleased to see you. If you were booking into a hotel, you got an upgrade if there was one available. Being famous was easy at that point."

Crowe said his perspective changed after Gladiator.