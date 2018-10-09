Russell Crowe Claims a Horse from Gladiator Recognized Him 10 Years Later on Robin Hood

After Liam Neeson opened up about his connection with a horse, Russell Crowe is jumping on the bandwagon to talk about his own “lifelong” (equine!) friend.

The actor, 54, responded to a Twitter user’s post about Neeson’s adorable relationship with a horse he’d worked on in previous films saying it’s “absolutely true” that animals can remember you after years of not seeing each other.

“There’s a horse [named] George who I gave the speech in the forest in Gladiator on,” Crowe tweeted. “Years later he was on the set of Robin Hood and we would have a chat everyday.”

“Sam with the white horse Rusty in Robin Hood we chatted again on Les Mis,” he added. “Lifelong friends.”

Gladiator was released in 2000 while Robin Hood came out 10 years later in 2010. Les Miserables came out in 2012.

Neeson, 66, revealed that while filming his new movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, he got reacquainted with an old friend.

“I play a traveling impresario. We filmed in New Mexico. The odd thing is the horse who pulls my wagon knew me,” he said at the New York Film Festival, according to Page Six. “You won’t believe it. I’m saying this horse knew me. He actually remembered me from another Western we made a while back. I love animals. When we worked together before I took special care of him. I fed him treats. Gave him apples.”

When asked how he knew the horse recognized him, Neeson said he “whinnied when he saw me. And pawed the ground.”

The Love Actually star didn’t specify the other film he and the horse had in common, but he’s only starred in two Westerns. Neeson last appeared in a Western in 2014’s A Million Ways to Die in the West, also starring Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried. Before that, the actor starred in 2006’s Seraphim Falls, also featuring Pierce Brosnan.