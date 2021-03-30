Russell Crowe announced his father died at home in Australia on Tuesday

Russell Crowe Mourns His 'Beautiful Dad' John, Who Died at 85: 'The Most Gentle of Men'

Russell Crowe is mourning his father John Alexander Crowe, who died on Tuesday. He was 85.

Crowe, 56, revealed the sad news on Twitter where he hoped to reach all those who loved his beloved father.

"I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away," Crowe wrote in the first of three tweets.

"I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world who's heart he touched and who's ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news," he continued.

"John Alexander Crowe. 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace," Crowe wrote.

The Gladiator Oscar winner actor also changed his Twitter profile and header pictures to honor his dad.

Crowe had stayed closed to his father and even revealed in April 2020 that he was isolating with John in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.