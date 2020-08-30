"Looking forward to hear of your success," Russell Crowe wrote on social media, after the student announced that he would be able to attend drama school in the fall

Russell Crowe Helps Pay for Aspiring Actor to Go to Drama School After Seeing His Plea

Russell Crowe is giving back.

The Oscar-winning actor, 56, helped make an aspiring actor’s dream come true by donating money to pay for his education.

Earlier this month, Harry Pritchard created a GoFundMe page, sharing that after three years of auditioning, he had finally been accepted to the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. However, he wasn’t able to afford the tuition fee on his own.

“I hate to use a cliche, but all I could think when the letter came through was ‘dream come true.’ But, there is a major hurdle in the way - paying for it,” wrote Pritchard, who moved to London when he was 18 to pursue his dream.

“I come from a low income family who cannot afford to support me with the fees. The school offers only one bursary to cover the tuition for the year but I missed out as I didn't receive my place until after it had been awarded,” he wrote. “I have been saving every penny over the past year, but it's barely even enough to cover my living costs.”

The total cost of the course? £13,799 (approximately $18, 430).

Despite the challenges in front of him, the young actor wrote that he was determined not to let this opportunity pass him by. “Nobody wants money to be a barrier to education. Nobody wants the acting industry to be a private space for those who can afford it. Unfortunately, at this moment in time, those things are true. But I won't let that stop me from trying,” he wrote.

“Without your help it will simply not be possible for me to take this course. Every donation is a penny closer to reaching our goal. So I ask you, whatever you can do, whatever you can spare to help, please help me get to LAMDA,” he added.

Since then, Pritchard has raised over £14,000 — which included a sizable donation from Crowe, who pitched in £2,741.

“Congratulations Harry. Looking forward to hear of your success,” the actor wrote on Saturday, as Pritchard reached his fundraising goal. "Thank you to everyone who got involved and gave this young bloke a lift and a helping hand, you are all lovely and brilliant."

In a GoFundMe update, Pritchard thanked everyone who had come together to make his dream a reality.