Russell Crowe and Girlfriend Britney Theriot Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Poker Face' Premiere in Italy

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot made their first-ever red-carpet appearance together on Sunday, after first sparking romance rumors in November 2020

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 03:12 PM
Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe. Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot hit the red carpet in Rome over the weekend for the premiere of Crowe's new film Poker Face.

On Sunday, the 58-year-old actor and Theriot appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since their relationship went public in November 2020.

Crowe wore a black suit over a dark T-shirt and black shoes to the premiere of the upcoming movie, which he co-wrote, directed and stars in, alongside Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Theriot, meanwhile, wore a printed blue, black and white dress and carried a black handbag, sporting heels and black wristwatch alongside the Oscar winner for the couple's event debut.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe. Maria Moratti/Getty

Crowe and Theriot, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, were first spotted getting affectionate while playing tennis together in November 2020, according to photographs published by the Daily Mail.

The pair reportedly met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013 during Theriot's brief stint as an actress, according to IMDB — which also lists her as an assistant to Crowe on his 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Zac Efron.

Otherwise, Theriot transitioned from acting to real estate. In October 2017, she joined Louisiana-based agency Mirambell Realty as an agent. In February 2019, the agency announced on Facebook that Theriot was one of the top individual producers that month.

Before dating Theriot, Crowe was married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018, having first separated from Spencer in 2012. The exes share two sons: Charles and Tennyson.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe. Primo Barol/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Since the couple were first linked, they have been photographed playing tennis together in Sydney on several occasions.

Crowe and Theriot were also spotted at the Australian Open in January, watching the Women's Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of United States.

In July, Crowe shared a photo on Twitter of himself and Theriot with Charles, Tennyson and their friends during a sightseeing trip to Rome (where he famously filmed Gladiator).

"Taking the kids to see my old office," Crowe joked in the caption of the picture.

Crowe and Theriot have also traveled together beyond Italy. They've been seen in various locales throughout their relationship including St. Tropez, France and Sydney.

The pair are also frequently seen riding bikes together. In April 2021, Theriot and Crowe joined singer Rita Ora for an oceanside bike ride in Sydney, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

They also enjoyed a Valentine's Day ride in 2022 and were recently seen biking in Dublin this past August, where the actor was filming The Pope's Exorcist, according to The Sun.

Poker Face premieres in theaters Nov. 16.

Related Articles
Russell Crowe attends 'The Nice Guys' photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France
Who Is Russell Crowe's Girlfriend? All About Britney Theriot
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend "The Irishman" screening during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2019 in New York City
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Relationship Timeline
Photo credit for both is Jeff Johnson. Carrie/Denim & Rhinestones Tour Fashion Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Dazzles During Concert Rehearsal in Penn., Plus Russell Crowe, Gigi Hadid and More
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jon Hamm's Girlfriend? All About Anna Osceola
Eiza González and Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Relationship Timeline
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy
Chris Pine's Dating History: From Annabelle Wallis to Olivia Munn
Canadian actor Simu Liu and actress Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022
Simu Liu and Jade Bender's Relationship Timeline
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on January 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline
Moet & Chandon At The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand's Relationship Timeline
Dylan Meyer (L) and Kristen Stewart attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer