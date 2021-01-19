Russell Crowe said it's "definitely an adults movie" when firing back at singer-songwriter Robert Ian McNabb

Russell Crowe Mocks Troll Who Falls Asleep to Master and Commander: 'The Problem with Kids These Days'

Russell Crowe isn't here for any Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World slander.

The actor replied to singer-songwriter Robert Ian McNabb, who even tagged Crowe when criticizing the 2003 war period film.

"Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic. May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe. I've never made it past the ten minute mark. You're welcome. And thanks Russell," wrote McNabb, tagging Crowe at the end of the tweet.

But Crowe, 56, wasn't having it, and instead used the opportunity to praise the movie and remark about the lack of attention span he believes viewers have in the increasingly-virtual world.

"That's the problem with kids these days. No focus. Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie," Crowe shot back at McNabb.

It seems like several fans of the movie agree with Crowe, as McNabb's replies filled with people defending the movie.

"Fantastic, riveting movie. Maybe you've got less attention span than a phasmid," wrote one user.

"I guess if the movie was split into several 59 seconds TikTok clips you would have been able to watch it. The film is not the problem," wrote scientist Obianuju Ekeocha.

Even actor Josh Gad weighed in, simply describing it as "a perfect movie."